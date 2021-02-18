Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.10. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 5,582 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -6.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two customer addresses within the same local area; MPLS service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution.

