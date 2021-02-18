Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,756 shares of company stock worth $1,510,884 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

MXIM opened at $95.63 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

