Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $816.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce sales of $816.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $795.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $851.10 million. Maximus posted sales of $818.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE MMS opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $276,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Maximus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Maximus by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,264 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

