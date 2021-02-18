McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39.2% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $87.03. 51,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $95.82. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

