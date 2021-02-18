McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.62. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 14,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.67 million and a PE ratio of -300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41.

McCoy Global Company Profile (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.