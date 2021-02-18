McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lessened by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after buying an additional 99,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.09. 66,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,649. The company has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.