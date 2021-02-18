McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lifted by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.10. 35,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

