McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.12% of McKesson worth $33,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.86. 14,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,211. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

