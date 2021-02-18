McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.78.

In other McPherson’s news, insider Graham Cubbin purchased 13,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$29,998.95 ($21,427.82).

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

