MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.74

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.74 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 2679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

MAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

