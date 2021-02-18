Medifast (MED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medifast (NYSE:MED) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MED stock opened at $272.84 on Thursday. Medifast has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

