Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Shares Down 10.2%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) dropped 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 28,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,415,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Medigus in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

