Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,826,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,386 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Medtronic worth $448,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $115.38. 56,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $155.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

