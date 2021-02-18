Megacoin (MEC) One Day Volume Tops $121.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $121.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.89 or 0.00439275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,419,244 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

