MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes Sells 15,000 Shares

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexandria Forbes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Alexandria Forbes sold 13,390 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $200,850.00.

MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.40. 114,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,048. The stock has a market cap of $591.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MeiraGTx by 530.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

