Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 165,507 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

