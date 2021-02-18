Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.65

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) (TSE:MRD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.65 and traded as high as C$10.09. Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) shares last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 6,727 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$332.96 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

