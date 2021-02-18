MenaPay (MPAY) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 51% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $2,610.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars.

