Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,348,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after buying an additional 299,790 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,827,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,348,000 after buying an additional 756,379 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.27. 106,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,614,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

