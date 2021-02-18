MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.30

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €130.30 ($153.29) and traded as high as €143.00 ($168.24). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) shares last traded at €141.45 ($166.41), with a volume of 244,799 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €121.31 ($142.71).

The company’s 50 day moving average is €142.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €130.30.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

