Meridian Network Price Hits $0.0883 on Top Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $966,576.16 and approximately $375,253.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00086755 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

