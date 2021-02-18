Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Merriman Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MERR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Merriman shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR)

Merriman Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc, provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Merriman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merriman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.