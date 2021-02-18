Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 45,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,404,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.
MRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.54.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,556,000 after purchasing an additional 735,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,464 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,824,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,861,000.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.
Read More: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.