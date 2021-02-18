Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Sells $105,100.00 in Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian S. Gillman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 3,995,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,313. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

