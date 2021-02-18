Meta (MTA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.90 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Meta token can currently be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00006058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $53.83 million and $4.90 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meta has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.00415994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00059070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00083811 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.68 or 0.00420828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00028305 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.