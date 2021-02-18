MetaHash Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.34 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $540,702.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,554,268,254 coins and its circulating supply is 2,384,976,087 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

