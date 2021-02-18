Metal (MTL) Market Cap Reaches $62.56 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Metal has a market cap of $62.56 million and $106.96 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.83 or 0.00878597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00030774 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.23 or 0.05024018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00050371 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.