Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market capitalization of $24.69 million and $425,117.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000595 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000154 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001345 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00031996 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

DNA is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

