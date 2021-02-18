Metronome (MET) Trading 16% Higher This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00005436 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $32.34 million and $156,079.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,779,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,850 tokens. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

