Mettalex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.91 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. Mettalex has a market cap of $9.44 million and $1.91 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex token can now be bought for $8.41 or 0.00016102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00325165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00082769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00447883 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.67 or 0.85464099 BTC.

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 tokens. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

