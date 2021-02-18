Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 254.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $38,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,987,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

MTD traded down $20.49 on Thursday, hitting $1,145.97. 2,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,203.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,082.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,686 shares of company stock worth $18,869,471 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

