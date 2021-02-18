MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) SVP Todd Meinert Sells 8,129 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.04. 7,614,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,947,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

