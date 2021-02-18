MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $70.49.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $333,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $369,982.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,327.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,855 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

