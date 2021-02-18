MIB Coin Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $340,666.40 and approximately $6,018.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00141044 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 400,871,617 coins and its circulating supply is 123,569,689 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.