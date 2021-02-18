Michelle Tredenick Acquires 9,112 Shares of Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX) (ASX:IAG) Stock

Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX) (ASX:IAG) insider Michelle Tredenick bought 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.28 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of A$48,084.02 ($34,345.73).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.