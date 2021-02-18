Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,508 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 332,876 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $74,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,248 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $4,871,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.