Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554,894 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 276,739 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $567,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.20 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

