Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.62

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.62 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 193,317 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.72. The company has a market cap of £23.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

