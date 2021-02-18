MiL.k (MLK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $107.02 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. MiL.k has a market cap of $24.82 million and approximately $107.02 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 83.3% against the US dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.66 or 0.00414531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00059021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00083173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00076061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00081775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.67 or 0.00416510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027754 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

MiL.k Token Trading

MiL.k can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

