MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Tops One Day Volume of $599,649.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $17.29 or 0.00033366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $185.06 million and $599,649.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.28 or 0.00550643 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005391 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.26 or 0.03040508 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,705,443 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

