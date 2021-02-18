MINDOL (MIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $336,954.00

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One MINDOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges. MINDOL has a total market cap of $46.93 million and approximately $336,954.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.07 or 0.00602264 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005635 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00033904 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.92 or 0.02879940 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.