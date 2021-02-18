Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 65,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 54,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $235.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.