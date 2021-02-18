Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.8% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 65,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 54,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $235.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

