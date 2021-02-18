Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Shares Down 1.7%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 356,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 358,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$254.17 million and a PE ratio of 44.62.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

