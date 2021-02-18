Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce $421.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.60 million and the highest is $429.20 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $417.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

