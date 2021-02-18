Minereum (MNE) Price Up 27% This Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $136,778.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000951 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00062878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.00870205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00031166 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.39 or 0.05054339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,388,733 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

