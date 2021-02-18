MintCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 66.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last week, MintCoin has traded 62.9% lower against the dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $3.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00040908 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 77.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MintCoin

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

