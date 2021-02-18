MintCoin Price Tops $0.0002 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. MintCoin has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $23.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00039995 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000109 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.