MIR COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. MIR COIN has a market cap of $4.60 million and $1.07 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.00373715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00059669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00079609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00084757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00082418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00432988 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00174865 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.