Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Cap Hits $165.21 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for about $4.63 or 0.00009063 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $165.21 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.69 or 0.00459838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00058913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00083613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00074798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00081515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.88 or 0.00413197 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,715,603 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.